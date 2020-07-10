Delta CEO says federal government should issue a mask mandate

He’s perhaps not optimistic, however, that a national mask requirement may happen.
“We’ve had those discussions with the White House,” he said.
“I feel strongly about it,” Bastian added. “But I’m not sure some of my peers and other airlines feel the same way. So as a practical matter, I’m not sure it’s gonna happen.”
The White House wouldn’t normally comment on the situation.
“I think I can speak for corporate America: We’re all frustrated with the politicization of safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees, as well as our customers,” Bastian said.
He added that a lot of Delta clients have been respectful when asked to wear a face covering. “We ask our customers to wear the mask, not only to safeguard themselves, but just as importantly safeguard others,” Bastian said.
Delta’s Covid-19 policies have been one of the industry’s strongest. Delta has said it’ll keep all middle seats empty on its planes at least through the end of September, parting ways with American Airlines and United, which have said that move does not keep passengers safer.
Bastion said Delta consulted with doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Emory University in its decision making.
“I think it’s a really important safety feature,” that he said. “Distance matters.”
Bastian said Delta is currently losing about $30 million a day, down from $100 million daily a couple weeks ago. He added that Delta is facing potential layoffs, “but not nearly the level that United communicated.”
But layoffs aren’t inevitable, he said, because Delta knows you will have political fallout if the organization accepts more income from the government and lays off thousands more.
“That would be something that that airline would have to explain,” Bastian said, “both to the government as well as to its employees and community.”