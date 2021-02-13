Delta CEO: Requiring a negative Covid-19 test is a horrible idea
Delta CEO: Requiring a negative Covid-19 test is a horrible idea

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says a proposed rule that would require all domestic flyers to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding a plane is a bad idea because it will not keep domestic flyers more safe and would set back the transportation and hospitality sector for at least another year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR