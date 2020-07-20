Delta Airlines will require passengers who can’t wear face masks to get a medical evaluation

The strengthened policy adds another layer of protection for passengers who are already mostly required to wear masks while on flights, during boarding and in Delta waiting areas. If they don’t comply, they face being banned from future flights.
“We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel,” the statement said. “If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone’s safety, because nothing is more important.”
“We’ve had those discussions with the White House,” he said.
“I feel strongly about it,” Bastian added. “But I’m not sure some of my peers and other airlines feel the same way. So as a practical matter, I’m not sure it’s gonna happen.”
The White House would not comment on the matter at the time.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said at a June 3 event hosted by Politico that she opposed a federal requirement on masks. She said the issue should be decided on by airlines and unionized frontline workers, who are on the front lines of the issue and face the most risk if coronavirus spreads on planes.
“When the federal government gets involved, we tend to be much more heavy handed, we tend to be inflexible, and once we put a rule in place, it takes a long time to remove that rule if conditions change,” Chao explained.
CNN’s Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.