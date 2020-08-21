Delta Airlines plans to resume more fights on international routes By Reuters

©Reuters Delta Air Lines traveler aircrafts parked in Birmingham



(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc (N:-RRB- on Friday stated it plans to resume 50 flights on the international path this winter season and in 2021 that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” stated Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network preparation. (https://

Delta stated its resumed service would consist of day-to-day flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai.

In June, Delta stated it would resume flights in between Seattle and Shanghai, making it the very first U.S. airline company to reboot operations in between the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the pandemic.

The U.S. airline company stated previously today that it would continue obstructing middle seats through a minimum ofJan 6, covering the crucial holiday, however would raise the cap on the variety of guests on its flights in October.