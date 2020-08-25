Delta Air Lines to furlough nearly 2,000 pilots in October

“We’ve said before that early retirements alone wouldn’t solve the pilot overstaffing situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated John Laughter, senior vice president of flight operations, in an internal memo to workers. Delta (DAL) supplied the memo to CNN Business.
Laughter stated the business might be able to “avoid or reduce” the furloughs if cost-reducing arrangements are able to be made with their union, and if the CARES Act is extended.
“While it’s possible, it is far from certain and we must continue to take the necessary steps to manage the business. It’s vitally important for Delta’s recovery that we reduce our size considering the prolonged and uncertain road ahead,” he stated.
The federal bailout referred to as the CARES Act is set to end at the end ofSeptember The bailout prohibited the airline industry from worker layoffs, uncontrolled furloughs or pay cuts. Delta got $5.4 billion in grant funds and unsecured loans from the CARES Act, accordingto an SEC filing
The airline company presently has 11,200 active pilots, according to the memo. Laughter predicts the business will require approximately 9,450 pilots for the summer season 2021 schedule, which he states Delta anticipates to be the peak flying duration for the next year approximately.
Delta warned employees back in May of prospective worker cuts.
“We are simply overstaffed, and we are faced with an incredibly difficult decision,” Laughter stated.
Along with other airline companies, Delta urged employees to make the most of buyout and …