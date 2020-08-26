De’Longhi FH1363 MultiFry Extra, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker, Black



Price: $229.95 - $203.44

(as of Aug 26,2020 04:25:57 UTC – Details)



De’Longhi MultiFry Extra, model FH1363, is an innovative cooking appliance that’s both an air fryer and a multicooker. Now, you can easily prepare a wide variety of your favorite recipes on your countertop – from crispy French fries to sauces and steaks to salmon. MultiFry Extra even bakes pizzas, cakes and pies. Air frying offers a healthier way to enjoy your favorite foods; little to no oil means less fat, without sacrificing the taste you love. De’Longhi MultiFry Extra’s even larger 60 oz capacity, which is more than double most air fryers on the market, allows you to prepare healthier fried foods and delicious favorites for a large group of friends and a big family. The Patented Surround Cooking System surrounds the food with heat to cook it evenly for best results in frying and cooking. Rapidly cook a range of dishes with the combined upper, fan assisted, and lower heating elements. Enjoy excellent cooking performance with the simultaneous convection and grill cooking process for food that is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The exclusive design of the MultiFry allows cooking with or without the mixing paddle for an infinite variety of recipes. It is easy to use and create boundless recipes with its intuitive controls. Plus, the dishwasher safe parts make for a quick, worry-free clean up. Additional features include automatic mixing process, on/off heating element function, power level dial, removable mixing paddle, non-stick & anti-scratch ceramic coated bowl, transparent lid and removable timer.

With multifry’ s exclusive surround cooking system and automatic mixing paddle, you can prepare healthier fried foods and delicious favorites

Multifry is an innovative low-oil fryer that allows you to prepare delicious recipes with little or no additional oil. Enjoy healthier versions of your favorite fried foods

The automatic mixing paddle consistently mixes food allowing you to fry, sauté and roast a variety of recipes without stirring

The innovative construction of the two heating elements surrounds the food with heat for a fast, even cooking process

60 ounce food capacity; body material: plastic

Clean-up is easy with the removable and dishwasher-safe lid, paddle and bowl.