De’Longhi FH1163 MultiFry, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker, Black



Price: $202.68

(as of Aug 29,2020 05:03:43 UTC – Details)



MultiFry is an innovative cooking appliance that’s both a low-oil fryer and a multicooker. Now, you can easily prepare a wide variety of your favorite recipes on your countertop – from crispy French fries to sauces, from steaks to salmon. MultiFry even bakes pizzas, cakes and pies. De’Longhi’s exclusive SCS (Surround Cooking System) technology, delivers exceptional performance by surrounding the food with heat to cook it evenly: the upper heating element and fan deliver uniform heat from the top; the lower heating element delivers heat from the bottom; and the mixing paddle stirs the food automatically. Low-oil frying is just the beginning. This versatile machine cooks, bakes and broils – deliciously!

Innovative Surround heating system ensures excellent cooking performance in the least amount of time

Removable mixing paddle allows for low oil frying but also baking, mixing, and many other cooking functions

3.3 pound capacity

Completely transparent lid to monitor cooking

Lid, paddle and bowl are removable and dishwasher safe

External Dimensions (W x D x H) (mm): 395x325x270