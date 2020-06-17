Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

With a huge chunk of the working world now working remotely, conference calls in Zoom or Skype are becoming a central part of day-to-day life. So Dell is adapting with a new Mobile Adapter Speakerphone, which combines a USB-C hub that adds HDMI or USB-A ports with a conference call-style speakerphone for better audio quality.

With both a wrap-around USB-C cable and a second USB-C port, the Mobile Adapter Speakerphone enables you to plug in a power adapter for 90W USB-C PD passthrough charging, while providing usage of two USB-A ports (rated for around 10 Gbps speeds), and an HDMI 2.0 port (with support for 4K HDR at 60Hz refresh rates). There’s no SD card slots or Ethernet port, though — a particularly puzzling move given how much video conferencing utilizes a strong internet connection.

Theoretically, you might also make use of the hub to plug a USB-C external monitor in to your laptop, though you wouldn’t have room to plug in your charger anymore.

On the speakerphone side of things, there’s dedicated buttons for volume, answering or ending a call, and muting your self, along with dual microphones which promise 360-degree sound and built-in echo cancellation.

The biggest issue is the $199.99 price, which is a lot to spend on a USB-C hub (which typically run in the $50 to $75 range), but considering that USB speakerphones like this can cost $100 on their own, the added convenience factor may be valued at it.

The Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone is available now from Dell’s internet site.