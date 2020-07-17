Dell’s Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop is $600 at Best Buy

Today only, Best Buy is discounting the 13.3-inch Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptop. It usually costs $850, but you can get one for $600. This laptop won’t outperform options that cost considerably more, but it seems to be a well-rounded machine for those who don’t use intensive applications — especially at this price. It has a 1080p touchscreen that can rotate 360-degrees for tablet mode or watching movies in tent mode, and Intel’s Core i5-10210U processor powers the machine, with 8GB of RAM, and a fast 512GB PCIe SSD keeping it going. It even has a fingerprint reader for logging in securely.

In terms of ports, it has a few USB Type-A ports, a USB-C port, headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and a power plug.

Photo by Vlad Savov / The Verge

Sennheiser’s first-generation Momentum truly wireless earbuds are on clearance at Best Buy. They normally cost $300, but you can get them for nearly half off at $160. These aren’t the most affordable wireless earbuds you can buy, and several sites report that Sennheiser never issued a fix for its battery drain problem. However, if sound quality and USB-C charging is paramount, these are a fine pick at this price.

If your PlayStation Plus membership for online multiplayer on PS4 is almost tapped out, or if you’re looking for a good deal to start one up for the first time, CDKeys.com is selling one-year subscriptions for $30. That’s half the cost that Sony charges if you renew directly on your PS4. By purchasing it here, the code is delivered to you digitally, and you can redeem it on your console. It’s worth a few extra steps to save $30.