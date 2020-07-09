Dell XPS 15 gets new ‘frost’ white color option coming later this summer

Dell is adding a new color option to its popular XPS 15 laptop for the first time ever, also it’s a huge visual upgrade to the usual silver aluminum and black carbon fiber of the standard model. Dell is calling the color option frost, and it comes with a ”frost machined aluminum with arctic white woven glass palm rest,” the company says (via CNET). The frost version will run you an additional $50 when it becomes available later this summer.

The XPS 15, the bigger version of the excellent XPS 13, managed to get onto our list of most readily useful laptops, and our laptop reviewer Monica Chin, who reviewed the newest iteration just last month, said the device’s 16:10 aspect ratio and upgraded bezel-free chassis design make it a great choice for a large-screened daily driver. It’s not exactly as good as the XPS 13, which is our top choice this year as the most readily useful laptop you can purchase for most people, however the 15.6-inch model remains a solid option if you’re okay having its shortcomings in the noise, heat, and battery life departments.