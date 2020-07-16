Dell Wired Keyboard – Black KB216 (580-ADMT)



Wired keyboard for everyday home or office use: The Dell Wired Keyboard provides a convenient keyboard solution for everyday home or office computing uses. The keyboard’s full layout with chiclet style keys allows for efficient, comfortable typing – excellent for everyday usage on virtually any task at hand. Multimedia keys for quick actions and commands: The convenient multimedia keys let you easily access functions such as play, pause, rewind, and fast-forward plus volume control. Comfortable, desk-centric design: With a compact design that still features a full-sized keyboard and number pad, the Dell Wired Keyboard is ideal for home and office environments. With a durable build and quiet keys, it’s designed to provide comfort for the everyday demands of desktop usage. The Dell Wired Keyboard also has a palm rest that is available for separate purchase. What’s in the box: Dell Wired Keyboard – KB216. Designed For: Alienware 13 R2, 15 R2, 17 R3; Inspiron 3252, 3459; Latitude 31XX, 33XX, 34XX, 35XX, E5270, E5450, E5470, E5550, E5570, E6540, E7250, E7450; OptiPlex 30XX, 3240, 50XX, 70XX, 7440, 90XX; Precision Mobile Workstation 5510, 7710; Precision Tower 3420, 3620; Vostro 14 5480, 3250, 39XX; XPS 8700, 8900

