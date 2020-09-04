Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3“ FHD Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1 up to 3.4GHz, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD + 128GB NVMe SSD, HDMI, Bluetooth, Webcam, DVD-RW, Windows 10 Home, TWE Accessory



Price: $649.00

(as of Sep 04,2020 10:59:36 UTC – Details)





The Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3“ FHD Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Laptop is powering by i3-1005G1 (up to 3.4GHz) processor which offers dynamic productivity and lightning-fast responsiveness.

With the 1TB HDD storage, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast boot-ups and transfer times.

And with the 8GB DDR4 memory on board, you’ll be able to use more apps, large programs, and files without being slowed down.

Enjoy the crisp detail of 17.3″ FHD non-touch Anti-Glare display to see everything better, especially outside or in bright light.

Leverage the best of Windows 10, with a new update packed with exciting features. The powerfully reimagined Photos app makes it easier—and more fun—to tell your story in video: add a soundtrack, use transitions, deploy 3D effects, and more. And sharing is quicker than ever, with intuitive settings that making it easier to instantly connect with the people you care about most.