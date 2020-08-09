Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen HD Laptop Bundle with WOOV Accessory, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (Beat i5-8250U), 12GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB HDD, WiFi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home – Black

Price: $623.04
(as of Aug 09,2020 03:06:58 UTC – Details)
【Upgraded】 Seal is opened for upgrade only; Upgraded from Base Model with Specs: 8GB RAM + 128GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD.
15.6-inch Diagonal HD SVA 1366 x 768 Touch screen Display, Intel UHD Graphics, 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 (beat i5-8250U) Processor (Dual-Core, 1.2 GHz Upto 3.4 GHz, 4 MB Cache)
12GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB HDD
802_11_AC, Bluetooth 4.1, Card Reader, 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, 1 x RJ-45, Full-size Island-style Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Windows 10 Home 64-bit
【Authorized WOOV Bundle】 Bundled with Woov Laptop Sleeve