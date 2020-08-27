Dell Inspiron 15 Flagship 15.6″ Full HD WLED-Backlight Laptop PC, AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 2500U up to 3.6GHz (Better Than i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Bluetooth, Wireless-AC, Webcam, HDMI, Windows 10



Price: $565.00

(as of Aug 27,2020 16:52:28 UTC – Details)



Dell Inspiron Laptop:

Sustain productivity and meet your entertainment demands with this Dell Inspiron laptop. Its 8GB of RAM and AMD Ryzen processor provide powerful computing performance, and 512GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, No noise, and reduced heat production and Power draw on the battery.

Key Features:

15.6″ Full HD – The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone – Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. No Optial Drive.

Ryzen 5 – Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen 5 processors, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture with up to 4 cores and 8 threads processing. AMD Radeon Vega 8 – Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

8GB system memory for advanced multitasking – Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 512GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and Power draw on the battery.

Next-generation wireless connectivity – Connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for speed nearly 3x faster than Wireless-N. The Fast Ethernet LAN port also plugs into wired networks. HDMI output expands your viewing options – Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer – Supports SD memory card formats.

Windows 10 operating system – Brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. MaxxAudio – To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games. Weighs 4.48 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin – Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.