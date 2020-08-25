Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ FHD Laptop Computer_ AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (Beat i5-7200U)_ 16GB DDR4 RAM_ 512GB PCIe SSD_ Online Class Ready_ Microphone_ Webcam_ Windows 10 Home_ BROAGE 64GB Flash Drive



Price: $649.00

BROAGE company sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for testing and inspecting and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, defects and defects can be significantly reduced.

Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, WLAN, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready

Processor

AMD Ryzen 3 2200U Processor

Display

15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display

Video Card

Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

Memory

16GB DDR4

Hard Drive

512GB PCIe SSD

Keyboard

Non Backlit Keyboard

Wireless

Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.1

Optical Drive

None Optical Drive

Ports & Slots

1. SD Card Reader | 2. USB 2.0 | 3. Wedge-Shaped Lock Slot | 4. Power | 5. HDMI 1.4b | 6. RJ45 | 7. USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 8. USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 9. Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack

Primary Battery

3-Cell, 42 WHr, Integrated battery

Power Supply

45W AC Adapter

Operating Systems

Windows 10 Home

Dimension

15x 10.2x 0.8 in

Weight

4.4pounds

Accessories

BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus; (Ballpoint Pen + Usb Flash Drive)

■ upgraded ■ Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, Upgrade from base:Dell Inspiron 15 3585 Laptop 15.6″ FHD AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 256GB SSD 8GB RAM, Windows 10 Home ; 1 year warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from BROAGE , and original 1 year Manufacture warranty on remaining components.

CPU: Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.50GHz (2 Cores, 4M Cache, 3.10 GHz, up to 3.4 GHz); 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display

16GB DDR4 Memory for full-power multitasking; 512GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e), Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

802.11ac Wireless LAN + Bluetooth 4.2; 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1x Headphone / mic combo, webcam

