Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 7591-15.6″ FHD Touch – 10th gen i5-10210U – 8GB – 512GB SSD



Price: $819.00

(as of Sep 07,2020 08:16:43 UTC – Details)



Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ 7000 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane – Silver

Features:

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features,

like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen

15.6″ Full HD touch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10.

10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go

8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM

Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data

360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes

Intel UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming

Weighs 4.83 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

3-cell lithium-ion battery

HDMI output expands your viewing options

Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

Next-Gen Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ connectivity (2×2)

Built-in HD webcam with array microphone

Backlit keyboard

Immersive Dell Cinema

Seamless Dell Mobile Connect

Smart style

Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports microSD memory card formats

Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office

Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack

Note: This laptop does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive

Windows 10 Home 64Bit, 15.6 inch” 2-in-1 Full HD ( 1920 x 1080) display

Intel 10th Generation Core i5-10210U 1.6 GHz, 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz

512GB SSD + 32GB Optane 6 MB Cache, ( RAM Expandable To 16GB, 2x Memory Slots)

2x USB 3.0 Type A Ports, 1x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, 1x HDMI Outputs, 1x Headphone/microphone combo jack

360° flip-and-fold, Backlit Keyboard, fingerprint reader, 3-cell Lithium-ion, No Optical Drive