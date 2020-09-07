Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 7591-15.6″ FHD Touch – 10th gen i5-10210U – 8GB – 512GB SSD

Price: $819.00
(as of Sep 07,2020 08:16:43 UTC – Details)
Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ 7000 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane – Silver
Features:
Windows 10 operating system
Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features,
like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen
15.6″ Full HD touch screen
The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10.
10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U mobile processor
Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go
8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM
Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data
360° flip-and-fold design
Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes
Intel UHD Graphics
On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming
Weighs 4.83 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin
3-cell lithium-ion battery
HDMI output expands your viewing options
Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives
Next-Gen Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ connectivity (2×2)
Built-in HD webcam with array microphone
Backlit keyboard
Immersive Dell Cinema
Seamless Dell Mobile Connect
Smart style
Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer
Supports microSD memory card formats
Basic software package included
30-days trial of Microsoft Office
Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack
Note: This laptop does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive
Windows 10 Home 64Bit, 15.6 inch” 2-in-1 Full HD ( 1920 x 1080) display
Intel 10th Generation Core i5-10210U 1.6 GHz, 8GB DDR4 2666 MHz
512GB SSD + 32GB Optane 6 MB Cache, ( RAM Expandable To 16GB, 2x Memory Slots)
2x USB 3.0 Type A Ports, 1x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, 1x HDMI Outputs, 1x Headphone/microphone combo jack
360° flip-and-fold, Backlit Keyboard, fingerprint reader, 3-cell Lithium-ion, No Optical Drive