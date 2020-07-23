Dell Inspiron 14 5400 2-in-1 Touchscreen FHD Convertible Laptop (Titan Grey-Metal) Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th Gen, 12GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home (i5400-7128GRY-PUS)



Versatile views on the go

Entertain yourself everywhere with the all-new Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1, featuring four flexible viewing modes and an expansive screen in a sleek, compact size.

Fast, efficient 10th Gen Intel Core processors allow you to do more without the wait time.

Your system intelligently adapt its thermal profiles to the situation. In-hand discomfort is avoided, and full power is unleashed when stationary for maximum productivity.

Power up productivity and security with a single sign-on fingerprint reader, integrated into the keyboard for Windows Hello access.

Enjoy tent or stand mode for movies on the plane or letting kids watch cartoons at the kitchen table. Tablet mode makes watching while reclined easier than ever while traditional laptop mode lets you easily pause to check social media or browse the Internet.

See every scene in style with a beautiful FHD wide-viewing angle display encased in a narrow border.