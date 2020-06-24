Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs Launched

Dell G7 collection is the most recent entrant in Dell’s gaming laptop computer portfolio, conserving apart its Alienware lineup of gaming laptops. The Dell G7 is available in two variants, the Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17, denoting the totally different display screen sizes. The laptops are powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs and as much as Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. There are each excessive refresh price and high-resolution display screen choices. Both the Dell G7 variants are available in a single color possibility, however each have RGB backlit keyboards. The laptops can be found for buy within the US and as of now and Dell has not shared info on worldwide availability.

Dell G7 collection worth

The Dell G7 15, which is the 15-inch display screen variant with mannequin quantity 7500, begins at $1,429.99 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh). The firm says it will likely be out there within the US starting June 29. The Dell G7 17 with mode quantity 7700 and a 17-inch show begins on the identical worth. This variant is accessible for buy within the US. Both the variants might be provided in Mineral Black color possibility and include Windows 10 pre-installed.

As of now, there isn’t any info on if and when the Dell G7 collection will come to India.

Dell G7 15 (7500) specs

The Dell G7 15 is available in 15-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) show with 144Hz/ 300Hz refresh price and UHD (3,840×2,160 pixels) OLED show with 60Hz refresh price choices. It is powered by as much as the 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H octa-core CPU and as much as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. Memory choices embrace as much as 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz. It comes with a single storage possibility and will be geared up with as much as a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. Connectivity choices on the Dell G7 15 embrace Wi-Fi 802.1ac with both Bluetooth v4.1 or Bluetooth v5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 2-in-1 SD card slot, an RJ45 port, and a USB Type-C port.

Audio is dealt with by two audio system with Nahimic 3D Audio and there’s a 720p webcam as nicely. The battery capability goes as much as 86Wh. The spill-resistant keyboard on the Dell G7 15 has 4-zone RGB backlighting and the laptop computer measures 267.7×357.2×18.3mm and weighs 2.1kg.

Dell G7 17 (7700) specs

This Dell G7 variant comes with a 17-inch show with no UHD decision possibility, in addition to no 60Hz refresh price possibility. It will be powered by as much as a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H octa-core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. It has the identical reminiscence choices because the 15-inch variant however comes with twin storage choices that may embrace two 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs or a single 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The Dell G7 17 has the identical connectivity choices because the smaller display screen dimension variant however the battery capability can go as much as 96Wh. The keyboard and audio setup is identical as nicely. The Dell G7 17 measures 290×398.2×19.3mm and weighs 2.9kg.

