Dell announces updated XPS 15 and a new larger XPS 17 laptops

Dell has actually introduced 2 new designs in its costs XPS schedule. We currently obtain an updated XPS 15 along with a new XPS 17 version for 2020.

The XPS 15 is an upgrade to in 2014’s version and currently includes Intel’s 10 th generation CPUs. You have a option in between the 4 core/8 string Core i5-10300 H, 6 core/12 string Core i7-10750 H, or 8 core/16 string Core i7-10875 H and Core i9-10885 H cpus. The graphics have actually been updated to consist of the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB VRAM.

The XPS 15 functions a new style with a two-piece machined light weight aluminum body and a new 15.6- inch 16: 10 InfinityEdge screen with small bezels well-rounded. There are likewise new up-firing audio speakers, double Thunderbolt 3 ports and an SD viewers. You obtain a option of either 56 Wh or 86 Wh batteries with a 90 W or 130 W USB-C battery charger.

The XPS 17 is a new version in the variety and sees a return of the 17- inch dimension after virtually a 10- year respite in the XPS schedule. Dell asserts the 17- inch version is the tiniest 17- inch laptop computer on the planet and 48% smaller sized than a lot of 15- inch laptops on the marketplace today.

The XPS 17 has the exact same CPU choices as the XPS 15 however you obtain a likewise additionally obtain an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU as opposed to the 1650Ti The XPS 17 likewise has an updated air conditioning system including a vapor chamber style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72 vjKOSwf3M

The 17- inch version can be found in the exact same 2 resolution choices as the XPS 15, consisting of a option of either a 1920 x1200 panel or 3840 x2400 touchscreen panel with HDR and 100% Adobe RGB protection. The XPS 17 likewise obtains the updated up-firing audio speakers and 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports. You obtain a option of either 56 WH or 97 Wh battery with either a 90 W or 130 W USB-C battery charger.

The XPS 15 begins at $1300 while the XPS 17 begins at $1500

Source