Dell Alienware m15 (2020), m17 (2020), Alienware Area-51m (2020) Debut With 10th Gen Intel Processors

Dell Alienware vary of gaming rigs has gotten an replace with the Alienware m15 R3 aka Alienware m15 (2020), Alienware m17 R3 aka Alienware m17 (2020), and the Alienware Area-51m R2 aka Alienware Area-51m (2020) laptops. The firm has additionally introduced the Alienware Aurora R11 aka Alienware Aurora (2020) desktop for players with all-new graphics liquid cooling expertise. The new Alienware m15, Alienware m17, and Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops in addition to the Alienware Aurora include 10th-generation Intel Core processors. Dell has additionally showcased the Alienware 25 360Hz gaming monitor that can debut later this yr.

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 worth begins at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,13,300), whereas the Alienware m17 R3 comes with an preliminary worth of $1,549.99 (Rs. 1,17,100). Both laptops will go on sale within the US from May 21. The Alienware Area-51m R2 worth, however, begins at $3,049.99 (roughly Rs. 2,30,100), and the pocket book might be obtainable for buy within the US from June 9. Furthermore, the Alienware Aurora R11 carries a beginning worth of $1,129.99 (roughly Rs. 85,300). The desktop will go on sale within the US from May 28.

Details in regards to the India launch of the Dell Alienware m15 R3, Alienware m17 R3, Alienware Area-51m R2, and the Alienware Aurora R11 are but to be revealed.

Dell Alienware m15 R3, Alienware m17 R3 specs, options

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Alienware m17 R3 each run Windows 10 and include as much as 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics with devoted 8GB of GDDR6 reminiscence. The laptops even have as much as 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 RAM and a most of 4TB RAID0 storage, together with 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. Further, Dell has supplied as much as 86Whr battery and a spread of connectivity choices that embody Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, Thunderbolt Three port, two USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) ports, HDMI 2.0b, Mini-Display 1.4, and RJ-45 Ethernet port with as much as 2.5Gbps information switch velocity.

As the names of the 2 new Alienware laptops counsel, the Dell Alienware m15 R3 has a 15.6-inch show, whereas the Alienware m17 R3 comes with a 17.3-inch show. Both fashions have full-HD and 4K UHD decision choices. You’ll additionally get a HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation expertise that’s touted to boost the efficiency. Furthermore, the laptops have Dell’s Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design to dissipate warmth.

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Alienware m17 R3 are available Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Light color choices that each have a High Endurance Clear Coat on high.

Dell Alienware Area-51m R2 specs, options

If you are on the lookout for a mightier machine over the brand new Alienware m15 and m17 fashions, Dell has the Alienware Area-51m R2 that comes with a 17.3-inch show that may be availed with as much as UHD decision or in a full-HD panel with as much as 300Hz refresh fee. The machine is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core S-series processors together with as much as 5.3GHz clock velocity and Thermal Velocity Boost expertise.

Dell has supplied its Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling expertise on the Alienware Area-51m R2 together with a vapor chamber and as much as 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation. The laptop computer additionally has AMD Radeon RX graphics choice. Additionally, it has a redesigned Alienware keyboard that has a 1.7mm key journey, N-key rollover expertise, and RGB LED lighting on every single key that is customisable as properly.

Dell Alienware Aurora R11 specs, options

For desktop players, Dell has the Alienware Aurora R11 that comes with PCI-e liquid cooling that’s obtainable together with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics. The new graphics expertise is touted to ship as much as a 19.5 p.c temperature discount and as much as a 69.2 p.c noise discount. The machine additionally has the 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, HyperX FURY XMP DDR4 reminiscence and an non-compulsory 1000W energy provide. Furthermore, you may get a brand new ambient mild ring and the choice to overclock the processor.

