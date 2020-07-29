Delkin Devices 32GB Select microSDHC UHS-I (U1/V10) Memory Card (DDMSDR50032G)



The Delkin Devices Select UHS-I (U1/V10) microSD memory card is designed for everyday use in today’s smart phones, tablets, action cameras and other handheld devices. Rated Video Speed Class 10 (V10) and boasting write speeds surpassing 30MB/s, the Select microSD card delivers speeds capable of capturing smooth, continuous Full HD 1080p footage without corruption or dropped frames. It is also capable of capturing high-resolution time-lapse photography, HDR (high dynamic range) photos, continuous burst shooting, and other demanding video modes, such as GoPro’s Protune . With read speeds that can reach up to 100MB/s, the microSD card ensures quick, efficient data transfer from card to computer, streamlining your workflow and allowing you to view and work on your files sooner. In addition to its water-resistant, shockproof & x-ray proof design, the Select microSD card also utilizes built-in error-correction and wear-leveling to ensure data integrity and a long lifespan. The card is furthermore backed by a Lifetime Warranty and Delkin’s American-based customer support team out of San Diego, CA.

Supports Full HD 1080p Video Recording

Time-Lapse, Photo-Burst, Protune & HDR Ready

Read/Write Speeds: 100/30 MB/s

UHS-I Video Speed Class 10 (V10)

Water/Shock/X-Ray Proof