Deliveries help fulfill needs for Triad refugee families hit hard by COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting some communities more durable than others, together with a whole lot of recent North Carolinians residing within the Triad.

Dev Bhandari of High Point has been serving to fill in gaps by offering necessities to families in want.

“There is no barrier when it comes to supporting one another,” he stated.

Bhandari stated he obtained in touch with a single refugee household combating a case of coronavirus. He stated from there, the necessity grew.

“Within 24 to 72 hours of that conversation, I learned about six other people testing positive,” he stated. “They didn’t have masks, sanitizer, gloves…or medication. They didn’t have any of that.”

Bhandari, who serves on High Point’s International Advisory Committee, contacted resettlement companies and commenced fundraising. Within just a few weeks, he raised over $4,000. So far, he’s reached greater than 20 families within the Triad.

“It is so important for someone to jump in right on time, to support families who are in need,” he stated.

Rob Cassell, the chief director of World Relief Triad stated Friday that the group has launched a Community Care Plan.

“Refugees work predominately in manufacturing, the service industries, the processing industries that have all been affected,” he stated.

Cassell stated the group helps purchasers navigate the unemployment insurance coverage system and homeschooling with the added problem of a language barrier.

“We’ve also transitioned our mental health services to teletherapy. We wanted to make sure this community who has already experienced trauma that we were able to check in and continue those mental health services as well,” Cassell stated.

Bhandari stated anybody desirous to help donate time or provides can attain him immediately at [email protected]