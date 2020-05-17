delicious recipes and the best new kit

Made from 6mm-thick black iron, this fire-table system is virtually indestructible. It’s slightly heavy, however ingeniously designed to pack down flat. The flat cooking floor – or chapa – can prepare dinner issues corresponding to eggs or pancakes, or, on the grill bars, steak, fish or greens. Add a Dutch oven and you possibly can bake bread, puddings and stews over fireplace.

Best for: small areas or tenting because it packs flat.

Kamado Joe Classic III

(£1,799, londonbarbecuecentre.co.uk)

Kamados are thick-walled, ceramic grills that retain warmth brilliantly, that means they’re fuel-efficient and very controllable when it comes to temperature (nice for slow-cooked pulled pork and beef brisket). This newest mannequin options the patented SloRoller hyperbolic smoke chamber that circulates smoke rings up and over your meals because it cooks.

Best for: cooking low and sluggish.

Ox Grills

(from £1,700 plus vat, oxgrills.co.uk)

Used in a few of the UK’s best eating places, a critically spectacular parrilla-style grill fuelled with charcoal, wooden or a mixture. A pulley raises and lowers the meals over the fireplace, and it has interchangeable cooking surfaces. Built from marine-grade metal, it could actually face up to something the parts throw at it; there’s no want to cover it away underneath cowl for winter.

Best for: severe grillers who wish to prepare dinner like a professional.