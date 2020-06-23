Delhi police accused of filing false charges over February riots | World news

Delhi police have been accused of filing false and politically motivated charges against pro-democracy activists to blame them for the Delhi riots – without arresting any ruling party figures and police officers for their role in the violence.

More than 80 charge sheets have now been filed naming those allegedly responsible for inciting the riots, which broke out in February in certain of the worst religious violence in India for many years.

Among those charged are one of India’s most prominent human rights activists; two members of a feminist student collective; a councillor from the progressive political party; three student activists from the Muslim-majority university Jamia Milia Islamia, one of whom is five months pregnant; and a Sikh man who setup a community kitchen for Muslim female activists. Several have now been detained under draconian terrorism laws and denied bail.

Violence over the three days was performed by both Hindus and Muslims nonetheless it was Muslims who were disproportionately affected.

Hindu mobs, armed with guns, metal rods and gas canisters, set fire to Muslim domiciles, shops and mosques and Muslims were beaten and killed in the street. Thousands of Muslim families lost their homes and more than 40 of the 53 who died in the riots were Muslim.

Accounts directed at the Guardian in the aftermath, copied by CCTV footage, accused officers of not only ignoring the violence carried out by Hindu mobs but in some cases enabling it as well as taking part.

Delhi police have presented a different version of events, alleging the riots were a communal conspiracy instigated by Muslims and activists involved in protests against a brand new citizenship law (CAA) which was seen as prejudicial to Muslims as it gave citizenship to refugees from all religions except Islam.

In the anti-CAA demonstrations, which first broke out in December – more than 90 days before the riots – millions took peacefully to the streets. It was the biggest protest from the BJP government since Narendra Modi was elected prime minister in 2014, and the most widespread dissent in India since independence, continuing well in to February.

A lot of those still in detention under terrorism charges and refused bail are women, a reflection of how female-led many of anti-CAA movements were. This includes Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, the founding members of the female student collective Pinjra Tod, and Safoora Zargar, a masters student at Jamia Millia Islamia University who ispregnant. The American Bar Association recently stated that Zargar’s detention had not been in compliance with international human rights treaties.









Muslims distribute food last month to the poor and needy in the Mustafabad area, that was recently suffering from riots. Photograph: Majority World/Rex/Shutterstock



“This is a revengeful act by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata party] government to suppress a growing movement of dissenting women in the united states,” said Annie Raja, the general secretary of National Federation of Indian Women. “It makes a mockery of our legal system.”

The activist Harsh Mander, those types of accused on the charge sheet of inciting hate with a speech that he gave on 16 December – two and a half months before the riots began – said it had been clear the charges were “politically motivated by Delhi police”.

Delhi police are beneath the control of Amit Shah, the home minister, who is one of the fiercest advocates of the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda, which aims to establish India as a Hindu, as opposed to secular, country.

“Democracy has never been as threatened in India as it is now, It is terrifying,” said Mander. “This is a clear warming message by the ruling establishment: if you are young, if you are Muslim, if you are a woman, don’t you dare dissent, because we will teach you a grave lesson. They are not embarrassed by how brazen this is and it’s hugely effective.”

Delhi police didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In contrast, the BJP politician Kapil Mishra, who is accused of sparking the riots on 23 February with calls to a crowd – some armed with guns, sticks, stones and glass bottles – to instruct Muslim protesters in north-east Delhi “a lesson” has not been charged, despite dozens of complaints made to the police against him. Five other BJP politicians who had so-called roles in inciting the Delhi riots have also maybe not been named on the charge sheets.

There have also been no arrests for the officers who were caught on viral video footage beating Muslim men in the streets because the riots broke out, demanding they sing the national anthem to prove their patriotism to India. One of the men, Mohammed Faizan, 23, subsequently died from his injuries.

Vrindra Grover, a lawyer representing Faizan’s family, said the shortage of action in his case, without any arrest or charging of any police officers responsible, provided an “interesting counterpoint to show how partisan and compromised the police investigation into the Delhi riots is”.

“Instead, we can see the use of criminal law and terrorism laws to silence those who were engaged in democratic, peaceful protest,” added Grover. “It’s an abuse of power and abuse of law.”