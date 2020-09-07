Delhi metro: India’s largest subway reopens after Covid-19 shutdown

Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Commuters will have to maintain social distancing

The metro in the Indian capital, Delhi, has reopened more than five months after it was shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It’s India’s largest rapid transport system – it carried 2.7 million passengers a day before the lockdown.

Masks, social distancing and temperature checks are mandatory according to the new rules.

The move comes as case numbers continue to climb in India, with daily tallies of more than 80,000.

The country has so far reported more than 4.1 million cases, and 70,000 deaths.