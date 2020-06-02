Delhi Government Launches ‘Delhi Corona’ App for Information on Vacant Hospital Beds, Ventilators

The Delhi authorities at this time launched a devoted cellular app to assist individuals discover the standing of complete hospital beds and ventilators within the union territory. Called the Delhi Corona, the app is initially out there for obtain on Android gadgets. It is designed to make it straightforward to search out healthcare services for COVID-19 remedy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal introduced the launch of the Delhi Corona app via a livestream. CM highlighted that the app can be utilized to search out healthcare services supplied by each authorities and personal hospitals within the capital metropolis.

“This app will tell you how many hospital beds are vacant and how many are occupied at this moment,” Arvind Kejriwal said whereas addressing the media via the livestream.

The Delhi Corona app lists all the federal government and personal hospitals that deal with COVID-19 sufferers. It particulars the entire in addition to the variety of occupied and vacant hospital beds and ventilators to assist individuals in case of an emergency. The app additionally helps each Hindi and English languages.

It is necessary to say that the Delhi Corona app does not require any registration to entry the knowledge. All it’s essential do is go to Google Play out of your Android system to download the app. The app additionally gives options akin to a self-assessment device, pointers, and necessary helplines to individuals. It additionally contains hyperlinks to companies akin to ration, e-pass, and starvation/ shelter aid centres. Furthermore, you possibly can view containment zones and even entry the Delhi authorities’s coronavirus helpline on WhatsApp immediately via the Delhi Corona app.

As per the official information available on the MyGov website, Delhi has crossed the mark of 20,000 coronavirus circumstances, with over 11,500 energetic circumstances and not less than 523 fatalities reported thus far.