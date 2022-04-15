An expert scientific-applied discussion was held at the National Defense Research University of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia on April 11-14. From the RA Ministry of Defense.

During the four-day discussions, members of the delegation delivered reports, lectures on international, regional security, modern warfare, the US military education system, and other topics. Representatives of PAHS also delivered lectures.

Summing up the results of the event, the head of the FAC, Major General Gennady Tavaratsyan, exchanged views on the strategic and security developments of the FAC experts and foreign partners, praised the significance and effectiveness of such discussions.