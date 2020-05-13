Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder held at knifepoint in robbery at north London home | Football News





Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint throughout a robbery at his home

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was burglarized at knifepoint after thiefs got into the north London home he was at in the very early hrs of Wednesday early morning.

There were recognized to be 5 individuals in your home – consisting of the 24- year-old England global – at the moment of the robbery, with Alli’s sibling, their partners and also one more close friend likewise existing.

Police validated that 2 of the male locals were attacked throughout the events, with records asserting Alli was among those assaulted.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing,” a cops declaration stated.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.”

Police included that no apprehensions have actually presently been made, while queries right into the scenarios are proceeding.

Alli had actually racked up 9 objectives in 35 looks for Tottenham when the period was put on hold in March due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League groups can go back to training following week with gamers unclear regarding returning to readied to talk to their club captains in the following 24 hrs.

League captains held a conference with the Premier League and also clinical professionals on Wednesday mid-day to chat with the methods which will certainly be in location to make certain training is as secure as feasible.

Premier League clubs can begin training once again following Tuesday if the propositions are backed by gamers and also supervisors and also authorized by the federal government and also Public Health England.