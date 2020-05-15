Dele Alli robbery ‘hard to speak about’, says Tottenham team-mate Davinson Sanchez | Football News





Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was the sufferer of a robbery in the very early hrs of Wednesday early morning

Davinson Sanchez says the frightening nature of the robbery of his Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli makes it “hard to speak about”, however he is appreciative the midfielder made it through the case.

Alli was held at knifepoint throughout a robbery at a north London residence in the very early hrs of Wednesday early morning, throughout which he was apparently attacked.

The England midfielder in the future Wednesday created on Twitter it had actually been a “horrible experience” however he was “okay”.

Davinson Sanchez stated he had actually messaged Alli wanting him well after the case

“It’s hard to talk about this situation because no one can expect that to happen, when you’re in a place you are paying to be safe, but life is like that,” Sanchez informed Sky Sports News.

“We demand to give thanks to God due to the fact that he’s well, absolutely nothing incorrect took place. Just something product [was stolen].

“He’s to life, he’s well, his family members are well. It’s tough to speak around. You never ever anticipate, however after what took place, you require to thank due to the fact that he’s well.

” I assume everybody sent out a message to claim ‘just how are you?’

“It could happen to anyone. If they want to take something then ok, but life is more important.”

The robbery came simply 2 months after the family members of Alli’s Tottenham team-mate Jan Vertonghen were burglarized by armed males with blades at their north London residence.

The case took place while he remained in Germany for Spurs’ Champions League suit versus RB Leipzig in March.