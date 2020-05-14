Dele Alli injured during ‘horrible’ knifepoint robbery at his home | Football

Dele Alli has been injured during a robbery at his home in north London. The Tottenham midfielder was held at knifepoint and punched after burglars broke in during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old was hit within the face during the terrifying incident however has not sustained severe accidents. Alli has been isolating with his brother and their respective companions.

Two males broke into the property simply after midnight on Wednesday morning and threatened the England worldwide. He sustained a facial harm earlier than the intruders fled.

“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli posted on Twitter. “Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

The attackers took quite a few gadgets from the home together with jewelry and watches. Police are understood to be reviewing CCTV footage of the incident in Hadley Wood.

The Metropolitan police stated: “Police had been known as at roughly 00:35 on Wednesday 13 May to reviews of a robbery at a residential tackle in Barnet.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

A Spurs spokesperson added: “We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

Alli and his Spurs teammates are within the strategy of assembly the Premier League over Project Restart as they work in direction of a return to motion subsequent month.

The newest raid comes two months after Jan Vertonghen’s household was robbed at knifepoint whereas Alli’s Tottenham teammate was away on Champions League obligation. Vertonghen was a part of the squad who travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg towards RB Leipzig in March when 4 thieves sporting balaclavas raided his home. They had been armed with knives, however Vertonghen’s spouse and two youngsters had been unhurt.

In November Ashley Smith was jailed for 10 years for trying to rob Arsenal’s Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac of luxurious watches value £200,000.



Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac fights off armed males attempting to rob Mesut Özil’s automotive – video



Smith and his confederate, who had been each armed with improvised blades during the incident final July, had been fought off by Kolasinac. Özil, whose spouse was within the automotive, drove the gamers from the ambush. The would-be robbers pursued the Gunners pair on a stolen moped and threw stones at their automobile inflicting “significant” harm.