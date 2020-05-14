Dele Alli burglary: Tottenham player attacked during break-in at London home

England footballer Dele Alli was attacked when two armed raiders broke into his home.

The Tottenham midfielder was punched within the mouth by two masked intruders armed with knives and ordered handy over valuables, The Sun reported.

The paper stated that Alli, 24, was enjoying pool along with his brother and his girlfriend at his home in Hadley Wood, in northeast London, within the early hours of Wednesday morning when the incident occurred.

The two robbers additionally attacked certainly one of Alli’s associates earlier than fleeing with two of his watches and jewelry belonging to his girlfriend, mannequin Ruby Mae, it added.





Alli described the ordeal as a “horrible experience”. He tweeted: “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

In an announcement, the Metropolitan Police stated no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson added: “Police had been known as at roughly 12.35am on Wednesday, May 13, to reviews of a theft at a residential deal with.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole objects of jewelry, together with watches, earlier than fleeing.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment. There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

The newest raid comes two months after fellow Tottenham player Jan Vertonghen’s household was robbed at knifepoint whereas he was away on Champions League obligation.

Mr Vertonghen was a part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig in March when 4 thieves carrying balaclavas raided his home.

They had been armed with knives, however Vertonghen’s spouse and two kids had been unhurt.

