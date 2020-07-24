Dele Alli available for Tottenham’s trip to Crystal Palace on Premier League’s final day | Football News





Dele Alli has actually missed out on the last 5 video games with a hamstring injury

Tottenham will have Dele Alli available for the final video game of the Premier League season at Crystal Palace, Jose Mourinho has actually verified.

Alli has actually missed out on the last 5 video games with a hamstring injury however is all set to start in Sunday’s video game at Selhurst Park, live on Sky Sports Action from 4pm.

“All good apart from (Tanguy) Ndombele, everybody is ready, including Dele Alli,” Mourinho stated onFriday “He’s ready, he worked with the team all week, he is ready.”

Mourinho likewise exposed there will be a modification in his backroom personnel this summertime.

C Palace vs Tottenham Live on

Ricardo Formosinho is leaving the club to pursue a head coach function and Mourinho has actually voiced his intent to designate a young coach with a connection to the club, which is to be revealed quickly.

“Ricardo is leaving and he’s leaving because he feels he would like to have one of his last opportunities, probably because of his age, to be a head coach,” Mourinho stated.

“I’m not going to state where however all of us want him all the very best. Who is coming to change him? I choose that it’s the club that’s going to notify you about that however I choose to enter the instructions of establishing regional individuals, rather of bringing someone with me.

“So it’ll be somebody with a history of the club, [a] connection with the club, so let’s attempt to provide the chance.”

Sunday July 26: Final day components in the Premier League

Arsenal vs Watford – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Brighton – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea vs Wolves – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Action

Everton vs Bournemouth – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Golf

Leicester vs Man Utd – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Man City vs Norwich – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Pick and Sky One

Newcastle vs Liverpool – 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital

Southampton vs Sheffield United – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Mix

West Ham vs Aston Villa – 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital