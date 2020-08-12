Delayed ‘Diana’ Musical to Be Streamed on Netflix

With Broadway still shuttered, Netflix is doing for the theater community what it and other streaming services have done for the movie business: airing content that can’t be seen where it was initially intended. On Wednesday, the Los Gatos-based company announced that it will stream a specially filmed version of “Diana: A Musical,” a new show about the British princess, ahead of its debut on Broadway.

“Diana” began previews on March 2, with its opening scheduled for March 31 at the Longacre Theater, only to be shut down because of Covid-19.

It will be recorded without an audience at the Longacre next month and will feature the original Broadway cast, including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. A promotional message added to the musical’s website Wednesday morning said it would be “Coming to Netflix in Early 2021.”

Christopher Ashley, the head of La Jolla Playhouse, where the show originated, is the director of the musical, which features book, music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, 2010 Tony Award winners for “Memphis.” The new show was capitalized at up to $17,750,000.