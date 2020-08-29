Delaware woman gets message in a bottle back after 35 years – Armenian News

One Delaware woman has actually been reunited with a letter she composed 35 years earlier, Myhighplains.com reports.

“Please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself,” the letter stated.

Cathi Riddle and her pal Stacey Wells put the letter in a bottle on August 1, 1985.

“We like animals a lot,” the letter checks out. “Do you have any pets? We have a dog.”

“My cousin and I were staying at the beach and we decided to write the letter and send it out and see how far it went,” Riddle states.

The women tossed the bottle into the water at Prime Hook (*35 *).

Then, a couple of weeks ago it was discovered for the very first time.