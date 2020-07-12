Delaware pizza store owner foils robbery by throwing pie at suspect, cops say

Officials said they received a call about the incident in Greenwood at 10:30 p.m.

The owner told troopers that while he was closing his business for the night, a guy with a machete approached him and demanded money.

“The store owner advised the suspect that he did not have any money and threw a pizza at him, causing the suspect to flee,” state police said.

The suspect then ran from the scene and got into a car, driving off northbound on Sussex Highway.

The store owner failed to sustain any injuries through the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to make contact with investigators at 302-337-8253. Information also could be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Delaware Crime Stoppers’ website.