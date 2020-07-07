Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma added to New York’s quarantine list

People traveling to New York from three additional states have been ordered to quarantine for 14 days since the state that was once the epicenter of the usa COVID-19 outbreak aims to keep its infections in check.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma were being added to the list of states that are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

There are now 19 states which are on the New York travel advisory list.

The other states on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Cuomo said the three latest additions were seeing ‘significant’ community spread of COVID-19.

In Delaware, cases have already been surging since early June. There are just over 12,200 cases and 512 deaths from COVID-19.

Kansas currently has 16,900 cases and 280 deaths, while Oklahoma has 16,300 infections and not exactly 400 deaths.

The quarantine applies to anyone arriving from the state with a positive test rate more than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 % or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

‘As states across the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just like we set metrics for everything,’ Gov Cuomo said in a statement.

‘Three more states have now reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory. We will now require individuals coming from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to quarantine for 14 days.

‘New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the better – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.’

It comes as New York recorded 588 new COVID-19 cases, bringing hawaii total to just over 398,200. Ten new deaths were also recorded, bringing the death toll to 24,924.

Nail salons and dog runs were back in business on Monday in New York City as it entered a new phase in the easing of coronavirus restrictions, but indoor restaurant dining will be postponed indefinitely so as to prevent a spike in new infections.

The number of instances across the United States has surpassed 2.9 million and significantly more than 130,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Sixteen states have posted record daily case counts this month alone and new COVID-19 cases have risen nationally every week for five straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The US has seen a 27 percent upsurge in new COVID-19 cases within the last week compared to the prior seven days. New cases each day nationwide have hit record levels of above 50,000.

Deaths continued to fall nationally in the week ending July 5, according to the analysis.

A handful of states, however, have reported weekly increases in deaths for at least two straight weeks compared to the previous a week, including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

Health experts say deaths really are a lagging indicator because it takes some time for people to get sick and die. They say the current downward trend reflects advances in treatment and prevention, plus the large share of cases among adults, who are much more likely than older patients to survive COVID-19.

Officials have warned the current trend of younger adults creating the majority of new cases may cause the death rate to spike in the coming weeks given they are often spreading the herpes virus to older, more susceptible people.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has forecast that the death toll could reach 160,000 later this month.

