DeLand High School senior with genetic illness surprised with drive-by graduation celebration

While senior proms as well as college graduations are being terminated around the nation, one Central Florida neighborhood appeared to reveal a senior she was past enjoyed.Sarena Champagne is a senior from DeLand High School living with a genetic illness that triggered her body to turn down a heart transplant.WESH 2’s photographer Gordon Portell has the tale on exactly how the neighborhood surprised her with a frustrating program of assistance.

While senior proms as well as college graduations are being terminated around the nation, one Central Florida neighborhood appeared to reveal a senior she was past enjoyed.

Sarena Champagne is a senior from DeLand High School living with a genetic illness that triggered her body to turn down a heart transplant.

WESH 2’s photographer Gordon Portell has the tale on exactly how the neighborhood surprised her with a frustrating program of assistance.