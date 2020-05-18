DeLand High School senior with genetic illness surprised with drive-by graduation celebration
While senior proms as well as college graduations are being terminated around the nation, one Central Florida neighborhood appeared to reveal a senior she was past enjoyed.Sarena Champagne is a senior from DeLand High School living with a genetic illness that triggered her body to turn down a heart transplant.WESH 2’s photographer Gordon Portell has the tale on exactly how the neighborhood surprised her with a frustrating program of assistance.
