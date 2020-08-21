DeJoy says he was unaware 700 collection boxes had been removed 

Some postal union leaders revealed uncertainty that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Tuesday statement that mail-processing devices will stay in location would completely bring back the capability of the Postal Service.

DeJoy announced that all modifications being made to the USPS– consisting of moving mail processing devices and blue collection boxes– would be suspended up until after theNov 3 election, however more than a lots postal union leaders throughout the nation have actually informed CNN that arranging devices have currently been eliminated or secured of service.

CNN previously reported that files suggested 671 devices utilized to arrange letters or other pieces of mail were slated for “reduction” in postal centers this year. The Postal Service stated in a declaration recently that it “routinely moves equipment around its network as necessary to match changing mail and package volumes.”

Miriam Bell, basic president of a regional chapter of the American Postal Workers Union in North Carolina, stated 7 arranging devices at a Charlotte postal center have been either separated out, taken apart or completely eliminated in current weeks.

Asked if she anticipates them to return, Bell stated, “We truthfully do not know,” including, “it is highly unlikely they will be put back in place.”

Roscoe Woods, president of APWU Local 480-481, stated a lots devices at a warehouse in Pontiac, Michigan, had been eliminated from service in current weeks, and in spite of DeJoy’s statement, he stated he has actually spoken with …