Dejan Lovren: Liverpool defender close to joining Zenit St Petersburg for around £11m | Football News





Zenit St Petersburg are eager to indication Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren is close to joining Zenit St Petersberg from Liverpool for a charge of around ₤11 m.

Liverpool signed Lovren from Southampton for ₤20 m in July 2014 and he has actually given that assisted the club win both the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the 31- year-old has actually discovered his first-team chances restricted in current seasons, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip mainly chosen in main defence. This season he was restricted to 15 looks in all competitors.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson raises the Premier League trophy for the first time in the club's history

Liverpool want to let Lovren leave and it is now up to Croatian worldwide to choose if he desires to sign up with Zenit and to concur individual terms with the Russian club.

Lovren has simply one year staying on his present offer at Anfield however Liverpool have a choice to extend his agreement for another season, if he stays at the club at the end of the summertime transfer window.

Liverpool supervisor Klopp hesitated to talk about Lovren’s future when asked at his interview ahead of the Premier League champs’ last video game of the season versus Newcastle on Sunday.

“As long as nothing is decided we don’t speak about these kind of things,” Klopp stated.

The German likewise declined to be made use of whether Liverpool would look to sign a skilled centre-half to change Lovren, ought to he leave this summertime.

In addition to Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez, Liverpool presently have Dutch teens Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg, who are both 18 years of ages, as alternatives at the position.

