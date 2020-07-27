Dejan Lovren leaves Liverpool for Zenit Saint Petersburg | Football News





Dejan Lovren has actually left Liverpool to sign up with Zenit Saint Petersburg

Dejan Lovren has actually finished his relocation from Liverpool to Zenit Saint Petersburg for a charge of around ₤11 m.

Liverpool exposed the news on Twitter and stated: “We can validate Lovren has actually signed up with Zenit Saint Petersburg on a long-term transfer.

“Everyone at the Reds would like to thank Dejan for his brilliant contribution over the years and wish him all the very best in his new challenge.”

Liverpool signed Lovren from Southampton for ₤20 m in July 2014 and he has actually considering that assisted the club win both the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the 31- year-old has actually discovered his first-team chances restricted in current seasons, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip mainly chosen in main defence. This season he was restricted to 15 looks in all competitors.

Reds supervisor Jurgen Klopp commemorated Lovren and acknowledged how essential the gamer had actually been to him throughout his early days at the club.

“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” Klopp stated.

“When he was healthy, he was really, really, really frequently in the group. A fantastic gamer and a terrific individual. Really great, in the air a device, and I actually liked interacting with him.

“It will be intriguing to follow ZenitSt Petersburg now. I want him the very best of luck.”

In addition to Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez, Liverpool presently have Dutch 18- year-olds Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg as choices in the position.