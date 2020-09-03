Déjà vu as Brexit talks hit deadlock

Welcome back. Don’ t forget to click here if you wish to get Brexit Briefing in your inbox everyThursday Please keep your feedback coming to [email protected]

Brexit is stuck– once again.

This week EU mediator Michel Barnier held preparatory talks in London with British equivalent David Frost however went back to Brussels stating the UK’s positions– on fisheries, governance and the level-playing field– stayed the same.

Fresh off the Eurostar, Mr Barnier spoke openly of the “tensions” in between London and Brussels, utilizing a speech to duplicate now-familiar EU talking points on the fundamental structures for any “zero-tariff, zero-quota” EU-UK financial collaboration.

Longtime Brexit watchers will be experiencing déjàvu Back in October 2017 talks to figure out Northern Ireland, the monetary settlement and people’ rights were deadlocked and in the doldrums, however by December there was an offer.

A variation of that drama duplicated itself in October 2019 after Theresa May’s offer was junked in favour of Boris Johnson’s clean-breakBrexit Out went the Irish “backstop” to be changed by a “frontstop” that left a limb of the UK caught in the regulative orbit of the EU.

Once once again, an obviously philosophically intractable concern was fixed adequately to …