Deidre faces six rivals in Qatar Nassau Stakes | Racing News

Deirdre will deal with six rivals as she bids for back-to-back triumphes in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The Japanese mare dove late in in 2015’s renewal under Oisin Murphy, and he will partner with Mitsuru Hashida’s charge as soon as again on Thursday as she attempts to step up on her current 5th in the Eclipse at Sandown.

Fancy Blue heads the difficulty to the ruling champ after completing 2nd in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and after that providing Donnacha O’Brien a noteworthy very first Classic winner in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly previously this month.

Ryan Moore will be aboard Fancy Blue, leaving Frankie Dettori to partner globe-trotter Magic Wand for Aidan O’Brien in the 10- furlong function.

Jessica Harrington additional reinforces the Irish difficulty with One Voice, winner of the Blue Wind Stakes however just 5th in Group Two business last time. She is the install of Tom Marquand.

Nazeef is the leading home-trained competitor for John Gosden – and she shows up fresh from her maiden Group One success in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket’s July conference. However, she will be racing beyond a mile for the very first time on the Downs.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Queen Power and Lavender’s Blue from Amanda Perrett’s lawn finish the line-up, with just French raider Tawkeel withdrawn at the last statement phase.