Degrees of Comfort Fuzzy Weighted Blanket Queen Size, Sherpa Ultra Soft & Weighted Blanket 15 lbs – 60×80 Red

THE WEIGHTED BLANKET ready to calm the body and mind. Lack of sleep can wreak havoc causing irritable and unhappy life, directing to health problems. This blanket is made to fit adults and kids, restless spouses, husband and wives.

NANO-CERAMIC BEAD TECHNOLOGY – THE MOST ADVANCED weighted blanket filling on the planet! Say goodbye to cheap glass and plastic bead fillings that feel like a “quilt of cornhole bags…” and hello to silky serenity with our Nano-Ceramic Beads. This filling stays distributed throughout the entire blanket, while making you feel like you’re on a white sand beach.

REPEL PET HAIR – NOBODY CAN RESIST the comfortability and beauty of our faux fur throw blankets, even your pets! Don’t worry, we thought ahead by constructing our soft blankets with antistatic materials. NOTE: This blanket is spot clean only.

VERSATILE IN ANY SETTING: BEDS, SOFAS, VEHICLE SEATS – EVEN THE IN THE OUTDOORS our fuzzy throw blankets can thrive. We combined the same life changing sleep rejuvenation benefits on our weighted blanket line, into a smaller more MULTIPURPOSE package. Now you can easily take our soft blanket anywhere, and gain improve rest in any situation.

NO SHRINKAGE, MATTING OR PILLING – GUARANTEED: While most throw blankets fall apart or wear out in just a few short weeks, forcing you to buy all over again, our durable, fluffy soft blankets are ENGINEERED from the STURDIEST MATERIALS with a DURALAST FIBER STITCHING – Enjoy our 365 Money Back Guarantee!