Degrees of Comfort Fuzzy Weighted Blanket Queen Size, Sherpa Ultra Soft & Weighted Blanket 15 lbs – 60×80 Ivory



Price: $69.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 17:34:34 UTC – Details)

Product Description

NANO-CERAMIC BEAD TECHNOLOGY – THE MOST ADVANCED weighted blanket filling on the planet! Say goodbye to cheap glass and plastic bead fillings that feel like a “quilt of cornhole bags…” and hello to silky serenity with our Nano-Ceramic Beads. This filling stays distributed throughout the entire blanket, while making you feel like you’re on a white sand beach.

REPEL PET HAIR – NOBODY CAN RESIST the comfortability and beauty of our faux fur throw blankets, even your pets! Don’t worry, we thought ahead by constructing our soft blankets with antistatic materials. NOTE: This blanket is spot clean only.

VERSATILE IN ANY SETTING: BEDS, SOFAS, VEHICLE SEATS – EVEN THE IN THE OUTDOORS our fuzzy throw blankets can thrive. We combined the same life changing sleep rejuvenation benefits on our weighted blanket line, into a smaller more MULTIPURPOSE package. Now you can easily take our soft blanket anywhere, and gain improve rest in any situation.

NO SHRINKAGE, MATTING OR PILLING – GUARANTEED: While most throw blankets fall apart or wear out in just a few short weeks, forcing you to buy all over again, our durable, fluffy soft blankets are ENGINEERED from the STURDIEST MATERIALS with a DURALAST FIBER STITCHING – Enjoy our 365 Money Back Guarantee!