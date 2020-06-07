Defunding police: What it means and what it could look like

It’s as straightforward as it sounds: Instead of funding a police department, a big chunk of a city’s budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing does occur.

Does defunding the authorities mean disbanding the police?

That depends upon who you ask, said Philip McHarris, a doctoral candidate in sociology at Yale University and lead research and policy associate at the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability.

Some supporters of divestment want to reallocate some, however, not all, funds away from police departments to social services. Some wish to strip all police funding and dissolve departments.

The concept exists on a spectrum, but both interpretations focus on reimagining what public safety looks like, he said.

It also means dismantling the concept that police are “public stewards” meant to protect communities. Many Black Americans and other folks of color don’t feel protected by police, McHarris said.

Why defund police?

McHarris says divesting funds ends the culture of punishment in the criminal justice system. And it’s one of the only options local governments have not tried within their attempts to get rid of deaths in police custody.

Trainings and human body cameras have not brought about the change supporters want.

McHarris was raised in a neighborhood where there were “real, discernible threats of gun violence,” and that he said that he never considered to call the authorities — that has been for his or her own safety. Instead, he relied on neighbors who helped him navigate threats of danger.

What if, he said, those people could provide the same support they showed him on a full-time basis?

To explain why he supports the idea, Isaac Bryan, the director of UCLA’s Black Policy Center, points to history: Law enforcement in the South began as slave patrol , a team of vigilantes hired to fully capture escaped slaves. Then, when slavery was abolished, police enforced Jim Crow laws — even the most minor infractions.

“That history is engrained in our law enforcement,” Bryan said.

Where would those funds go?

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, said defunding the authorities means reallocating those funds to support people and services in marginalized communities.

Defunding police force “means that we are reducing the ability for law enforcement to have resources that harm our communities,” Cullors said within an interview with WBUR , Boston’s public radio station. “It’s about reinvesting those dollars into black communities, communities that have been deeply divested from.”

Those dollars may be put back in social services for mental health, domestic violence and homelessness, amongst others. Police tend to be the first responders to all three, she said.

Those dollars enables you to fund schools, hospitals, housing and food in those communities, too — “all of the things we know increase safety,” McHarris said.

Why disband police?

Disbanding police altogether falls on the more radical end of the authorities divestment spectrum, but it’s gaining traction.

MPD150, a community advocacy organization in Minneapolis, is targeted on abolishing local police. Its work has been spotlighted since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

“The people who respond to crises in our community should be the people who are best-equipped to deal with those crises,” the organization says

Rather than “strangers armed with guns,” the corporation says, first responders should really be mental health providers, social workers, victim advocates and other community members in less visible roles.

It argues law and order isn’t abetted for legal reasons enforcement, but through education, jobs and mental health services that low-income communities are often denied. MPD150 and other police abolition companies want wider access to all three.

Would defunding police result in an uptick in violent crimes?

Defunding police on a sizable scale was not done before, so it’s tough to state.

But there’s evidence that less policing can cause less crime. A 2017 report , which focused on many weeks in 2014 through 2015 when the New York Police Department purposely pulled right back on “proactive policing,” found that there have been 2,100 fewer crime complaints through that time.

The study defines proactive policing since the “systematic and aggressive enforcement of low-level violations” and heightened police presence in areas where “crime is anticipated.”

That’s the kind of activity that police divestment supporters want to end.

Will defunding the authorities come to pass?

It’s radical for an American city to use without police force, but it’s already being discussed in Minneapolis.

City council member Steve Fletcher, in a Twitter thread , said council members are discussing “what it would take to disband the Minneapolis Police Department and start fresh with a community-oriented, non-violent public safety and outreach capacity.”

“We can totally reimagine what public safety means, what skills we’re recruiting for, what tools we do and don’t need,” that he wrote. “We can invest in cultural competency and mental health training, de-escalation and conflict resolution.”

It’s not really a significant dent in the budget, but it’s proof that officials are listening, Bryan said.

“A week ago, defunding the police in any capacity would sound like ‘pie in the sky,'” he said. “Now we’re talking about it. Defunding police in its entirety still might sound like ‘pie in the sky,’ but next week might be different.”