“Defund Police” painted outside APD headquarters | News

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The words “Defund Police” were painted on the street before Atlanta Police headquarters over night Tuesday as police reform continues to be at the forefront of protesters nationwide.

The painted words were being removed from the road Wednesday morning, but were still visible around noon. The graffiti comes just days after more than a week of protests in the town of Atlanta in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The protests have asked for police reforms and the notion of defunding police has found steam nationally.

The concept of defunding law enforcement isn’t supposed to mean disbanding the police department in the eyes on most protesters. Instead, many are trying to reallocate funds from police departments to more social programs associated with mental health, housing, as well as other areas that some believe could help cut crime and violence.

Minneapolis has taken initial steps to defund law enforcement department in the city following the problems from the George Floyd death. However, despite the intent in place, the actual plan has yet to be finalized.