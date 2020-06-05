‘Defund Police’ Movement Sweeps Leftist Politicians And Celebrities

A movement to defund law enforcement (or take them off entirely) has been started and adopted by leftist politicians and celebrities around the world.

Celebrites And Politicians Backing Removal Of Police Funds

As the police are cracking down on the Black Lives Matter rioters and violent antifa members around the country, the leftist establishment has decided to demand the police to be defunded or, sometimes, demand removing the police being an organisation entirely.

#DefundThePolice has sprung up as a popular hashtag among hardcore leftists and the Hollywood elite on Twitter. Celebrities such as John Legend, Jane Fonda, Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen, and Megan Rapinoe have all joined the decision to defund police around the world. It’s probably no coincidence all these people live in nice, clean, gated neighborhoods.

I signed to #DefendBlackLives and also to push to #DefundThePolice. Join our 5 days of action with @Mvmnt4BlkLives. pic.twitter.com/Sgbwtm6S2S — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 3, 2020

Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles, announced they’d cut around $150 million from the city’s police budget.

“I have instructed and committed … that our city … identify $250 million in cuts [across departments], so we could spend money on jobs, in health, in education, and in healing. And that those dollars need to be dedicated to our black community within Los Angeles, as well as communities of color, and women, and people who’ve been left behind, for too long,” Garcetti said.

“We all have to step up and say: What can we sacrifice,” as racial justice, Garcetti argues, is “worth sacrficing for.”

Some radical leftists even want the removal of law enforcement entirely. Lisa Bender, the Minneapolis Council President, wrote on Twitter that the town will “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department” entirely, and instead replace it with “a transformative, new model of public safety.”

Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new style of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k — Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020

Nobody Wants This!

However, their demands are completely as opposed to what ordinary Americans want. A poll from YouGov shows that only 16% of Americans straight back the plan to defund law enforcement, including only 33% of black Americans. The poll asked of a number of potential reforms to the police, and defunding them was all the way down at the bottom of the list.

defund law enforcement is not the most used police reform trying to create mainstream it and/or pushing for significantly more than you think you will definately get (i.e. bargaining) are obvs reasonable strategies but heads up that not totally all proposals have equal public supporthttps://t.co/X1otL1UYRM pic.twitter.com/RdFpPEDPXU — David Byler (@databyler) June 4, 2020

It’s insane to see that this movement is taking off, if the vast, the greater part of ordinary Americans reject the call to defund law enforcement. Like most insane leftist policies, this can be a top-down imposition of radical values and ideas on a populace that totally rejects them. Although, one side effect if this undergoes, is that many more Americans will suddenly be pro 2nd Amendment!