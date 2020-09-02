Deforestation Brings Hardship For Cambodia’s Wild Honeybee Hunters

Every early morning at 5:30, Yang Phorn and a few of his next-door neighbors from a town west of Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh, get on motorcycles to go honeybee searching in a forest far from house.

Before the 47-year-old and the others set, they prepare bags of rice and other food and connect them to their motorcycles– adequate arrangements to keep them nurtured for a long trip, followed by a trek deep into the forest of next-door Koh Kong province to hunt for honey-filled hives up until 5 p.m. when they return house.

As he gathered honeycombs loaded with beeswax in his baskets, Phorn stated numerous households from Ampe Phnom, a bad town in Kampong Speu province, have actually looked for bees for generations due to the fact that it does not need any capital expense.

But bee searching is struck or miss out on. Sometimes the group discovers 5 or 6 substantial honeycombs loaded with bees; other times they return house empty-handed, he stated.

Those who stumble upon big honeycombs with 3 to 4 liters of honey can anticipate to offer each liter for about 100,000 riels (U.S. $20)– a considerable amount in the underdeveloped Southeast Asian country where the yearly per capita earnings was less than U.S. $1,650 in 2019.

The cost of the honey they offer is low, Phorn stated, compared to the physically stressful effort to get to the honeycombs: miles-long treks …