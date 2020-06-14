Defoe primed for Hardwicke Stakes defence | Racing News

Roger Varian hopes steady flag-bearer Defoe can find his finest form by simply landing back-to-back renewals in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot about Friday.

The six-year-old will wager to become the very first horse considering that the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Maraahel in 2006 and 2007 to earn the Group Two reward in continuous seasons

Athough Defoe did not defend their crown inside the rearranged Coronation Cup in the seasonal come back at Newmarket, typically the Carlburg Stables handler reports the Dalakhani gelding to have obtained the competition well.

Varian mentioned: “Defoe is within great type. He simply paid the purchase price for chasing after the creature that is Ghaiyyath on speedy ground in Newmarket.

“He comes out the competition well which can be great to find out and he will try to replicate his earn in the Hardwicke Stakes.

“Hopefully he can leave his Newmarket run behind and move on.”