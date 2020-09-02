DeFi’s popularity has pushed DEX volume past $11B

Trading volume on decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, went beyond $11 billion in August as DeFi insanity continues making headings.

Numbers from analysis company Dune Analytics exposed that August trading volume represented an uptick of 152% month-over-month.

The primary motorist behind the escalating DEX volume is Uniswap, which has end up being a dominant exchange over the last number of months. Uniswap has accounted for $2.8 billion in volume over the past 7 days and $877 million in the last 24 hr.

Uniswap even went beyond Coinbase in everyday volume onAug 30 as financiers flock to DeFi and decentralized exchanges.

This rise in interest has improved other DeFI procedures throughout the past couple of days too. Synthetix reached $1 billion in worth locked, following other DeFi procedures like Compound andAave Synthetix Network Token (SNX) made considerable gains in 2020, striking an all-time high of $7.32 onAug 15. It has rallied more than 400% year-to-date.

Cointelegraph likewise reported that yEarn Finance’s native token, YFI, has rose more than 75% in the past 24 hr, attaining a brand-new all-time high of $38,883 onBinance The strong upside relocation likewise brought the DeFi token’s market capitalization above $1 billion.